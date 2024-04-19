Director Ralph Santana Sells Shares of Dollar General Corp (DG)

Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial), a renowned chain of variety stores in the United States, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company on April 11, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,009 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale contributes to the insider transaction history for Dollar General Corp, which includes 5 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Dollar General Corp were trading at $155.72, giving the company a market cap of $32.476 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 19.58, which is above both the industry median of 15.83 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $271.59, indicates that Dollar General Corp is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Dollar General Corp operates over 17,000 stores across 46 states, offering a selection of merchandise including consumables, seasonal items, home products, and apparel. The company is known for its convenient, small-box locations and competitive prices, catering to a wide range of consumers in various demographics.

