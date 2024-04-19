Thomas Indelicarto, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial), has sold 614 shares of the company on April 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $190 per share, resulting in a total value of $116,660.

VeriSign Inc, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, ensures the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains. The company's registry services operate the authoritative directory of all .com, .net, .tv, .edu, and other domain names.

Over the past year, Thomas Indelicarto has engaged in the sale of 10,431 shares of VeriSign Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a total of 57 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys reported in the same period.

On the day of the insider's sale, VeriSign Inc shares were trading at $190, giving the company a market capitalization of $18.57 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 23.41, which is lower than the industry median of 26.79 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $190 and a GF Value of $241.60, VeriSign Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.79, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

