Q1 2024 BlackRock Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 12, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink; Chief Financial Officer, Martin S. Small; President, Robert S. Kapito; and General Counsel, Christopher J. Meade.



Christopher Joseph Meade - BlackRock, Inc. - Senior MD, General Counsel & Chief Legal Officer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I'm Chris Meade, the General Counsel of BlackRock.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements. We call your attention to the fact that BlackRock's actual results may, of course, differ from these statements.



As you know, BlackRock has filed reports with the SEC, which was some of the factors that may result -- cause the results of