Apr 12, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the TCS Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Ms. Nehal Shah from the Investor Relations team at TCS. Thank you, and over to you. .
Nehal Shah -
Thank you, operator. Good evening, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss TCS' financial results for the fourth quarter and full year financial year 2024 that ended March 31, 2024. This call is being webcast to our website and an archive, including the transcript, will be available on the site for the duration of this quarter.
The financial statements, quarterly fact sheet and press releases are also available on our website. Our leadership team is present on this call to discuss our results. We have with us today Mr. K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.
K. Krithivasan - Tata Consultancy Services Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Hello, everyone.
Nehal Shah<
Q4 2024 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 12, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...