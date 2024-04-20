Longeveron Inc (LGVN, Financial), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions, has reported an insider purchase by a high-level executive. Joshua Hare, the Chief Scientific Officer and 10% Owner of Longeveron Inc, bought 148,936 shares of the company on April 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction history of the insider over the past year indicates a strong confidence in the company, with Joshua Hare purchasing a total of 148,936 shares and not selling any shares. The insider trends for Longeveron Inc show a positive sentiment among insiders, with 6 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year. On the valuation front, Longeveron Inc shares were trading at $2.35 on the day of the insider's recent purchase, giving the company a market cap of $5.365 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.16, with a GuruFocus Value of $14.69, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

