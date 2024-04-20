Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Director Justine Page Sells Company Shares

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Justine Page, a director at Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial), has sold 110 shares of the company on April 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $1,323 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $145,530. Broadcom Inc is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company's products serve the data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, and storage and industrial markets. Over the past year, Justine Page has sold a total of 253 shares of Broadcom Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling activity at the company. In the past year, there have been 21 insider sells and only 2 insider buys. 1779012787222245376.png The insider transaction history suggests a trend of more insiders selling their shares than buying them. On the valuation front, Broadcom Inc's shares were trading at $1,323 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $622.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 49.82, which is above the industry median of 32.175 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. 1779012804918013952.png Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $776.53, Broadcom Inc is deemed Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.7. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sell-off by Director Justine Page may be of interest as it contributes to the broader insider selling trend observed at Broadcom Inc over the past year.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.