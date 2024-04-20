Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Director Justine Page Sells Company Shares

Justine Page, a director at Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial), has sold 110 shares of the company on April 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $1,323 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $145,530. Broadcom Inc is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company's products serve the data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, and storage and industrial markets. Over the past year, Justine Page has sold a total of 253 shares of Broadcom Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling activity at the company. In the past year, there have been 21 insider sells and only 2 insider buys. The insider transaction history suggests a trend of more insiders selling their shares than buying them. On the valuation front, Broadcom Inc's shares were trading at $1,323 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $622.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 49.82, which is above the industry median of 32.175 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $776.53, Broadcom Inc is deemed Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.7. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sell-off by Director Justine Page may be of interest as it contributes to the broader insider selling trend observed at Broadcom Inc over the past year.

