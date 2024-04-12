Release Date: April 12, 2024
Positive Points
- Bank7 Corp (BSVN, Financial) posted record earnings and record earnings per share.
- The company has maintained strong net interest margin (NIM) due to disciplined balance sheet management and interest rate risk matching.
- Cost controls continue to be effectively in place, contributing to positive financial results.
- Asset quality remains very good across all verticals, with no issues in the commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio.
- Bank7 Corp (BSVN) is actively pursuing potential acquisitions, focusing on core deposits and fundamental banking operations.
Negative Points
- There are certain risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions and regulatory policies, that could materially affect future results.
- A recent potential acquisition did not materialize, indicating challenges in executing the M&A strategy.
- The company is cautious about stock buybacks, balancing the need for capital for potential acquisitions against the benefit of buybacks for shareholders.
- The reinvestment of matured treasury funds into a three-month treasury product may not align with a long-term investment strategy.
- The company's loan growth outlook is conservative, prioritizing profitability over growth, which could limit expansion potential.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you give some color on where the funds from the treasury maturity in the first quarter went?
A: (Kelly Harris - CFO, EVP) We reinvested around $85 million into a three-month treasury product and then $15 million with the cash.
Q: Do you have the NIM in the month of March post that reinvestment?
A: (Kelly Harris - CFO, EVP) Yes, for NIM, excluding fees for March was 458.
Q: What are your thoughts on your appetite for M&A in the current backdrop?
A: (Tom Travis - President, CEO, & Director) We're constantly working on potential acquisitions, sticking to our strategy, pursuing core deposits and good fundamental banks. Nothing has changed in our commitment to that.
Q: If an M&A deal feels pushed out, would you look to the buyback as a potential lever to deploy your excess capital?
A: (Tom Travis - President, CEO, & Director) We've been disciplined on buybacks, considering the stock's multiple and maintaining extra capital for potential acquisitions. Absent an acquisition, we may think more favorably about stock buybacks.
Q: Can you give us an idea of the yields on the securities that you purchased?
A: (Kelly Harris - CFO, EVP) The yields were 538 at the end of February, and we picked up 15 basis points in NIM because it was only one month in Q1, it was 5 basis points.
Q: What drove the large step-up in loan yields during the quarter?
A: (Jason Estes - EVP, Chief Credit Officer) It's due to a $1 million one-time item related to the full collection of a workout loan. It's a reminder of our commitment to maximizing returns.
Q: Is the expectation to collect 60% of the $16.9 million in asset value from the oil and gas business in 2024 still valid?
A: (Jason Estes - EVP, Chief Credit Officer) Yes, we are spot on with that projection through the first quarter, with $6.4 million of revenue recognized and $5 million of cash collected.
Q: Are you actively shopping those oil and gas assets?
A: (Tom Travis - President, CEO, & Director) It's a small item on our balance sheet, and we haven't focused hard on selling off the asset. We may look at that over the next two or three months.
Q: Can you help us think about the fee income and expense run rate going forward with these assets?
A: (Kelly Harris - CFO, EVP) For core non-interest income, $650,000 is a good guide. For non-interest expense, $8.3 million is a better run rate for Q2, excluding the oil and gas activity.
Q: How should we think about the margin trajectory in a higher for longer interest rate environment?
A: (Kelly Harris - CFO, EVP) We feel comfortable operating in a similar range to the core NIM excluding fees in March, which was 4.58%.
Q: How do you anticipate the margin responding to each Fed cut as they occur?
A: (Tom Travis - President, CEO, & Director) We expect to be in our historical ranges, and we should be fine there. We're close to the end of any cost of funds increases.
Q: What is your updated outlook on loan and deposit growth in 2024?
A: (Jason Estes - EVP, Chief Credit Officer) We value profitability over growth. Expect a single-digit number in loan growth, absent some meaningful change in interest rates.
Q: What did you see in terms of criticized classified trends in the quarter?
A: (Jason Estes - EVP, Chief Credit Officer) It was a great quarter in that regard. We expect to return to our historical levels throughout this year, maybe bleeding into the first quarter of next year.
Q: Can you remind us of the size and geography of acquisition targets you're looking at?
A: (Tom Travis - President, CEO, & Director) We're not afraid of larger acquisitions that fit our parameters. We're looking for targets that have strong liquidity and can be efficiently deployed in Texas and Oklahoma.