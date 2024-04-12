Bank7 Corp (BSVN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Performance Amidst Strategic Maneuvers

Unveiling a robust financial quarter with record earnings and EPS, Bank7 Corp navigates market uncertainties with strategic cost control and asset quality management.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Record Earnings: Bank7 Corp reported record earnings for the quarter.
  • Record Earnings Per Share (EPS): The company achieved record EPS.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): Maintained steady and strong NIM.
  • Cost Controls: Continued implementation of cost control measures.
  • Loan Book Asset Quality: High asset quality across all verticals, including Commercial Real Estate (CRE).
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Bank7 Corp (BSVN, Financial) posted record earnings and record earnings per share.
  • The company has maintained strong net interest margin (NIM) due to disciplined balance sheet management and interest rate risk matching.
  • Cost controls continue to be effectively in place, contributing to positive financial results.
  • Asset quality remains very good across all verticals, with no issues in the commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio.
  • Bank7 Corp (BSVN) is actively pursuing potential acquisitions, focusing on core deposits and fundamental banking operations.

Negative Points

  • There are certain risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions and regulatory policies, that could materially affect future results.
  • A recent potential acquisition did not materialize, indicating challenges in executing the M&A strategy.
  • The company is cautious about stock buybacks, balancing the need for capital for potential acquisitions against the benefit of buybacks for shareholders.
  • The reinvestment of matured treasury funds into a three-month treasury product may not align with a long-term investment strategy.
  • The company's loan growth outlook is conservative, prioritizing profitability over growth, which could limit expansion potential.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give some color on where the funds from the treasury maturity in the first quarter went?
A: (Kelly Harris - CFO, EVP) We reinvested around $85 million into a three-month treasury product and then $15 million with the cash.

Q: Do you have the NIM in the month of March post that reinvestment?
A: (Kelly Harris - CFO, EVP) Yes, for NIM, excluding fees for March was 458.

Q: What are your thoughts on your appetite for M&A in the current backdrop?
A: (Tom Travis - President, CEO, & Director) We're constantly working on potential acquisitions, sticking to our strategy, pursuing core deposits and good fundamental banks. Nothing has changed in our commitment to that.

Q: If an M&A deal feels pushed out, would you look to the buyback as a potential lever to deploy your excess capital?
A: (Tom Travis - President, CEO, & Director) We've been disciplined on buybacks, considering the stock's multiple and maintaining extra capital for potential acquisitions. Absent an acquisition, we may think more favorably about stock buybacks.

Q: Can you give us an idea of the yields on the securities that you purchased?
A: (Kelly Harris - CFO, EVP) The yields were 538 at the end of February, and we picked up 15 basis points in NIM because it was only one month in Q1, it was 5 basis points.

Q: What drove the large step-up in loan yields during the quarter?
A: (Jason Estes - EVP, Chief Credit Officer) It's due to a $1 million one-time item related to the full collection of a workout loan. It's a reminder of our commitment to maximizing returns.

Q: Is the expectation to collect 60% of the $16.9 million in asset value from the oil and gas business in 2024 still valid?
A: (Jason Estes - EVP, Chief Credit Officer) Yes, we are spot on with that projection through the first quarter, with $6.4 million of revenue recognized and $5 million of cash collected.

Q: Are you actively shopping those oil and gas assets?
A: (Tom Travis - President, CEO, & Director) It's a small item on our balance sheet, and we haven't focused hard on selling off the asset. We may look at that over the next two or three months.

Q: Can you help us think about the fee income and expense run rate going forward with these assets?
A: (Kelly Harris - CFO, EVP) For core non-interest income, $650,000 is a good guide. For non-interest expense, $8.3 million is a better run rate for Q2, excluding the oil and gas activity.

Q: How should we think about the margin trajectory in a higher for longer interest rate environment?
A: (Kelly Harris - CFO, EVP) We feel comfortable operating in a similar range to the core NIM excluding fees in March, which was 4.58%.

Q: How do you anticipate the margin responding to each Fed cut as they occur?
A: (Tom Travis - President, CEO, & Director) We expect to be in our historical ranges, and we should be fine there. We're close to the end of any cost of funds increases.

Q: What is your updated outlook on loan and deposit growth in 2024?
A: (Jason Estes - EVP, Chief Credit Officer) We value profitability over growth. Expect a single-digit number in loan growth, absent some meaningful change in interest rates.

Q: What did you see in terms of criticized classified trends in the quarter?
A: (Jason Estes - EVP, Chief Credit Officer) It was a great quarter in that regard. We expect to return to our historical levels throughout this year, maybe bleeding into the first quarter of next year.

Q: Can you remind us of the size and geography of acquisition targets you're looking at?
A: (Tom Travis - President, CEO, & Director) We're not afraid of larger acquisitions that fit our parameters. We're looking for targets that have strong liquidity and can be efficiently deployed in Texas and Oklahoma.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.