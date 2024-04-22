In a recent announcement, South Korea's finance minister emphasized the government's readiness to take decisive measures to stabilize the won, which has seen significant depreciation against the dollar, reaching its lowest value in eighteen months. This statement underscores a commitment to combat any potential unrest in the currency markets.

The minister, Choi Sang-mok, conveyed this assurance during an emergency policy meeting convened to address the rising tensions in the Middle East. He highlighted the government's preparedness to implement contingency plans and intervene as needed to mitigate excessive fluctuations in both the forex market and other financial sectors.

Further to these measures, the government has decided to prolong the reduction in fuel consumption taxes for an additional two months, extending the relief until the end of June. This move aims to alleviate inflationary pressures, which are mounting in the face of escalating geopolitical uncertainties globally.

The urgency of these initiatives is partly due to recent aggressive actions in the Middle East, including Iran's unprecedented direct assault on Israel with drones and missiles. This development has heightened concerns over a potential expansion of regional conflict.

It's noteworthy that the South Korean currency market operates round the clock, starting from midnight GMT, indicating the global nature of forex trading and the importance of maintaining stability in these exchanges.