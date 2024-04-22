Swiss Re AG's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

Swiss Re AG (SSREY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.7 per share, payable on 2024-04-25, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-16. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Swiss Re AGs dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Swiss Re AG Do?

Swiss Re is a global leader in reinsurance, operating through its three core divisions: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, and corporate solutions. With roots dating back to 1863, Swiss Re AG has evolved into the world's second-largest reinsurer by market cap. It boasts a presence in 80 offices worldwide and employs nearly 15,000 individuals. After a period of strategic diversification, Swiss Re AG has refocused on strengthening its core divisions to ensure long-term stability and growth.

1779812058800484352.png

A Glimpse at Swiss Re AG's Dividend History

Swiss Re AG has a commendable track record of consistent dividend payments dating back to at least 2012, with distributions occurring annually. This history reflects the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share for Swiss Re AG, which provides insights into its historical dividend trends.

Breaking Down Swiss Re AG's Dividend Yield and Growth

Swiss Re AG's current 12-month trailing dividend yield stands at 5.47%, with a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.86%, indicating anticipated dividend growth over the next year.

Over the past three years, Swiss Re AG's annual dividend growth rate was a modest 0.90%. This figure rises to 2.10% when extended over five years and reaches an impressive 4.60% over the past decade.

Considering Swiss Re AG's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for Swiss Re AG stock is approximately 6.07%.

1779812234793480192.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

When evaluating dividend sustainability, the dividend payout ratio is crucial. Swiss Re AG's ratio of 0.60 as of 2023-12-31 suggests a balance between distributing earnings and retaining funds for future growth. Swiss Re AG's profitability rank is 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability and a consistent track record of net profit in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Swiss Re AG's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a solid revenue model, despite growing at a slower pace than some global competitors.

Next Steps

In summary, Swiss Re AG's upcoming dividend, consistent historical payments, and moderate growth rate in dividends per share demonstrate the company's shareholder-friendly approach. The payout ratio and profitability rank further reinforce the dividend's sustainability, while the growth metrics provide a cautious yet stable future outlook. Value investors may find Swiss Re AG an attractive option for steady income with potential for growth. For those seeking to expand their portfolios with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium offers a High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.