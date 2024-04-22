TORM PLC's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Dividend Prospects of TORM PLC (TRMD, Financial)

TORM PLC (TRMD) recently announced a dividend of $1.36 per share, payable on 2024-04-24, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-15. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into TORM PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does TORM PLC Do?

TORM PLC operates as a shipping company. The company owns and operates product tankers. It is engaged in the transportation of refined oil products including gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil, as well as other clean products. Its segments include the Tanker segment and Marine Exhaust segment.

A Glimpse at TORM PLC's Dividend History

TORM PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2022. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down TORM PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, TORM PLC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 19.81% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 15.38%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, TORM PLC's annual dividend growth rate was 102.00%. Based on TORM PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of TORM PLC stock as of today is approximately 19.81%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, TORM PLC's dividend payout ratio is 1.02, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

TORM PLC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks TORM PLC's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. TORM PLC's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and TORM PLC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. TORM PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 24.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 67.68% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, TORM PLC's earnings increased by approximately 79.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 90.71% of global competitors.

Concluding Insights on TORM PLC's Dividend Profile

The analysis of TORM PLC's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics paints a complex picture. While the impressive dividend yield and growth rates may attract investors, the sustainability of these dividends is a matter of scrutiny, especially considering the payout ratio. Profitability and growth metrics, however, provide a more reassuring outlook on the company's ability to maintain its dividend in the long term. Investors should weigh these factors carefully against their investment strategy and risk tolerance. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener to find similar investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.