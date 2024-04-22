Dime Community Bancshares Inc's Dividend Analysis

An In-Depth Look at Dime Community Bancshares Inc's Dividend Sustainability and Growth

Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on 2024-04-24, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-16. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Dime Community Bancshares Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Dime Community Bancshares Inc Do?

Dime Community Bancshares Inc operates as a holding company. It gathers deposits from customers within its market area and via the internet and invests them in multifamily residential, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, and one-to-four family residential real estate loans, as well as mortgage-backed securities, obligations of the U.S. government and government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities.

A Glimpse at Dime Community Bancshares Inc's Dividend History

Dime Community Bancshares Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1997. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Dime Community Bancshares Inc has increased its dividend each year since 1997. The stock is thus listed as a dividend aristocrat, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 27 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Dime Community Bancshares Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Dime Community Bancshares Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.41% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.41%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Dime Community Bancshares Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 20.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 15.40% per year. And over the past decade, Dime Community Bancshares Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 6.20%.

Based on Dime Community Bancshares Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Dime Community Bancshares Inc stock as of today is approximately 11.07%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Dime Community Bancshares Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.39.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Dime Community Bancshares Inc's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Dime Community Bancshares Inc's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Dime Community Bancshares Inc's earnings increased by approximately 3.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 30.09% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 18.60%, which outperforms approximately 81.54% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on Dime Community Bancshares Inc's Dividend Profile

In conclusion, Dime Community Bancshares Inc presents a compelling case for dividend investors with its consistent history of dividend payments and notable growth in dividend per share. The company's manageable payout ratio and fair profitability rank indicate a balance between returning value to shareholders and retaining earnings for future investments. Coupled with a decent growth outlook, these factors suggest that Dime Community Bancshares Inc's dividend payments are on a sustainable path. Investors seeking to expand their portfolio with dividend-yielding stocks may find Dime Community Bancshares Inc an attractive option. Will this trend of dividend growth and sustainability continue in the face of economic uncertainties? Only time will tell, but the current indicators provide a positive outlook.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.