US Stock Futures Rally as Markets Recover from Last Week's Losses

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

On Monday, futures for major US stock indexes saw an uptick, signaling a rebound from the previous week's downturn. This shift comes after a significant drop fueled by underwhelming earnings reports from leading American banks and heightened geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, which left investors on edge.

Last session witnessed a decline of over 1% across the board for the key indexes, culminating in a week marked by losses following the unsatisfactory financial performances of prominent US banks.

In a recent development, President Joe Biden informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the US's decision to abstain from participating in a retaliatory strike against Iran, a move preferred by Netanyahu's war council following a substantial drone and missile attack on Israel. This decision was made public by sources privy to the matter.

The assault by Iran, involving over 300 missiles and drones, was a response to a presumed Israeli attack on its embassy in Syria, resulting in the deaths of several Revolutionary Guards leaders. Despite the scale of the attack, the damage inflicted upon Israel was relatively minor.

As the first-quarter earnings season progresses, the financial community anticipates reports from Charles Schwab and Goldman Sachs (GS, Financial) before the market opens. Additionally, remarks from Federal Reserve officials, including Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, are expected later in the day, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell set to speak on Tuesday.

Investor attention will also be directed towards the March retail sales data, scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, which could provide insights into consumer behavior amidst the prevailing high-interest-rate scenario.

Recently, US stocks have experienced a sell-off as market participants adjust their expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's rate cuts for the year, with current projections significantly lower than those at the year's start.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there's now more than a 50% likelihood that the Fed will commence its rate-lowering cycle in July.

Early trading showed a positive trend with Dow e-minis (DJI) climbing 124 points or 0.32%, S&P 500 e-minis (SPX) advancing 27.25 points or 0.53%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis (NDX) increasing by 108.25 points or 0.60%.

While most large-cap tech stocks saw gains in premarket trading, Apple (AAPL, Financial) experienced a 0.7% drop following a report by IDC indicating a 10% decrease in the company's smartphone shipments for the first quarter of 2024. Salesforce (CRM, Financial) also saw a decrease of 3.5% amid reports of its potential acquisition of Informatica.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.