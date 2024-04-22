CarMax (KMX)'s Market Valuation: A Closer Look at Its Fair Value Status

Is CarMax (KMX) Poised for Growth or Facing Overvaluation?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

CarMax Inc (KMX, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 2.98%, contrasting with a marginal 3-month gain of 0.99%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.03, investors are keen to understand if the stock is modestly undervalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of CarMax, providing insights into whether the current market price reflects the company's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

CarMax Inc (KMX, Financial) operates as a prominent retailer in the used and new car market, boasting over 240 retail stores. Since its inception in 1993 and subsequent independence from Circuit City in 2002, CarMax has grown significantly. Despite the challenges, such as the recent chip shortage, the company has maintained a strong market presence, aiming for over 5% market share by 2025. With a current stock price of $69.28, CarMax presents a market cap of $10.90 billion. This positions the company in a state of modest undervaluation when compared to the GF Value of $78.27, suggesting potential for growth.

1779880106441994240.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance forecasts. The GF Value Line provides a benchmark for the fair trading value of the stock. If a stock's price significantly deviates from this line, it suggests overvaluation or undervaluation, potentially impacting future returns. In the case of CarMax (KMX, Financial), the current price suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, implying a promising outlook for long-term returns.

1779880085214621696.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength and Debt Position

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing. CarMax's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03 indicates a weaker financial position than many of its industry peers. With a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, CarMax's debt situation warrants careful consideration by investors.

1779880128906686464.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Investing in profitable companies is generally less risky, and CarMax has shown consistent profitability over the past decade. With an annual revenue of $26.50 billion and an operating margin of -0.7%, the company's profitability is deemed fair with a rating of 7 out of 10. However, growth is an essential factor for valuation, and CarMax's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 13.4% suggests it is outperforming over half of its industry counterparts.

ROIC vs. WACC Analysis

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is a method to evaluate profitability and value creation. CarMax's ROIC of -0.55% against a WACC of 6.47% suggests the company may not be generating sufficient returns on its investments.

1779880149190340608.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, CarMax (KMX, Financial) appears modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, offering potential for long-term investors. Despite its fair profitability, the company's financial condition and growth prospects present a mixed picture, with some areas outperforming and others lagging behind industry averages. For a more detailed analysis of CarMax's financials, interested investors can explore the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.