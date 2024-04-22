Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Trajectory of Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $158.23, Alphabet Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0.32%, marked against a three-month change of 11.07%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Alphabet Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

1779887553797844992.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, but a moderate GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Alphabet Inc the GF Score of 97 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Alphabet Inc's Business

Alphabet Inc, with a market cap of $1.98 trillion and sales of $307.39 billion, is a holding company that primarily operates through its subsidiary, Google. Google's services, including online ads, apps, content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as hardware products like Chromebooks and the Pixel smartphone, contribute to nearly 90% of Alphabet's revenue. The company's cloud computing offerings represent over 10% of total revenue. Alphabet also invests in ambitious 'moonshot' projects through its other bets segment, focusing on advancements in health, internet access, self-driving cars, and more. With an operating margin of 27.42%, Alphabet Inc demonstrates strong profitability and operational efficiency.

1779887581207621632.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Alphabet Inc's Financial Strength rating is a testament to its resilient balance sheet and prudent capital management. The company's Interest Coverage ratio of 273.68 far exceeds Benjamin Graham's recommended threshold, indicating a strong ability to meet interest obligations. An Altman Z-Score of 12.4 places Alphabet Inc well above the danger zone for financial distress, while a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.09 shows a strategic and conservative approach to debt management.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of Alphabet Inc is exemplary, reflecting its superior ability to generate profits. The company's Operating Margin has shown a positive trend over the past five years, indicating increasing operational efficiency. Alphabet's Gross Margin also demonstrates a consistent upward trajectory, highlighting its effectiveness in converting revenue into profit. The Piotroski F-Score and a Predictability Rank of 5 stars further confirm Alphabet Inc's solid financial condition and reliable operational performance.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Alphabet Inc's high Growth Rank underscores its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 22.1% surpasses the majority of its industry peers. Alphabet Inc's EBITDA growth rates over the past three and five years highlight its sustained ability to drive profitability and growth.

1779887600497225728.png

Next Steps

Considering Alphabet Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and promising growth trajectory can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. As Alphabet Inc continues to innovate and expand, its financial metrics paint a picture of a company not just leading the market, but shaping its future.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.