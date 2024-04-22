Encore Wire (WIRE, Financial), a leading US manufacturer of electrical wire and cables, has seen a significant uptick, surging 12% today. This comes after the announcement of its acquisition by Italy's Prysmian, a major cable supplier, for $290 per share, valuing the enterprise at €3.9 billion. This acquisition price reflects an 11% premium over Encore's last closing price of $260.98 and a 20% premium against the 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP).

Key highlights of the acquisition include:

The deal marks a significant expansion of Prysmian's footprint in the North American market.

Encore Wire's operational model and product offerings are expected to complement Prysmian's strategy, aiming to tap into secular growth drivers with anticipated EBITDA synergies of approximately €140m within four years.

The merger will create a global powerhouse in the wire and cable industry, with combined annual sales exceeding €17.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA around €2.1 billion. The transaction is slated for completion in the second half of 2024 and has received unanimous approval from both companies' Boards of Directors.

A unique aspect of the deal is a 35-day go-shop period for WIRE, allowing it to entertain higher offers.

The all-cash offer of $290 per share is deemed attractive for WIRE shareholders, considering the company's historical financial volatility largely tied to fluctuating copper prices. With copper constituting nearly 80% of its raw material costs, the current favorable market conditions have propelled WIRE's share price from $165 last September to $261 on Friday. The go-shop provision further benefits shareholders by potentially attracting higher bids, ensuring they receive maximum market value.

This acquisition not only benefits WIRE shareholders by leveraging a strong market position but also allows Prysmian to enhance its North American operations and integrate WIRE's efficient production model into its broader strategy.