Verint Systems Inc (VRNT, Financial), a company specializing in actionable intelligence solutions for customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk, and compliance, has seen a recent insider transaction. Director Richard Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the company on April 11, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,208 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Verint Systems Inc, with a total of 31 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period. On the day of the sale, shares of Verint Systems Inc were trading at $31.17, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.830 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 101.17, which is significantly above both the industry median of 26.63 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio. Despite the high price-earnings ratio, Verint Systems Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75, based on a GuruFocus Value of $41.43. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Verint Systems Inc. The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, suggesting that the stock may be a potential value opportunity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.