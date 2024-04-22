Stephen East, Director of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial), has sold 1,500 shares of the company on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Toll Brothers Inc is a luxury homebuilding company based in the United States, known for constructing quality homes in affluent neighborhoods, catering to a niche market of upscale homebuyers.

The transaction involved 1,500 shares at a price of $119.32 each, resulting in a total value of $178,980. Following this transaction, the insider's activity over the past year includes the sale of 1,500 shares and no recorded purchases.

The insider transaction history at Toll Brothers Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial) shares were trading at $119.32, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.276 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 9.11, below both the industry median of 11.37 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.56, with a current share price of $119.32 and a GF Value of $76.34, indicating that Toll Brothers Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

