Blackbaud Inc EVP, COO Kevin Gregoire Sells 5,000 Shares

On April 11, 2024, Kevin Gregoire, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackbaud Inc (BLKB, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with shares priced at $79 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $395,000.

Blackbaud Inc is a software company that provides cloud software, services, and data intelligence that empower social good organizations to increase their impact. These organizations include nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and the individual change agents who support them.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,900 shares of Blackbaud Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the last year shows a total of 24 insider sells and no insider buys.

The market capitalization of Blackbaud Inc stands at $4.231 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is significantly elevated at 2,637.67, surpassing both the industry median of 26.63 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a stock price of $79 and a GF Value of $72.13, Blackbaud Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and future stock movement.

