According to a recent SEC Filing, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley has purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC, Financial) on April 12, 2024. This transaction has increased the insider's total owned shares to 3,000, as the insider has not sold any shares in the past year. Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies. The insider transaction history for Science Applications International Corp shows a pattern of insider activity over the past year, with 3 insider buys and 8 insider sells. On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Science Applications International Corp were trading at $125.96, resulting in a market cap of $6.257 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.64, which is lower than the industry median of 26.63 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price and the GuruFocus Value of $103.42, Science Applications International Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

