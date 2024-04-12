Executive Director & President Paul Paradis Sells Shares of Sezzle Inc (SEZL)

On April 12, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), sold 1,645 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company that provides payment processing solutions and services. The company's platform facilitates payments between consumers and retailers by offering a payment gateway that supports online and in-store purchases. It allows customers to make purchases and pay for them over time, which can help increase sales for merchants by making their products more accessible to a broader customer base.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,690 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Paul Paradis continues a trend of insider selling at Sezzle Inc, with a total of 12 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

Shares of Sezzle Inc were trading at $67.85 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $367.338 million. The price-earnings ratio of Sezzle Inc stands at 52.17, which is above the industry median of 14.08 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.37, with a current share price of $67.85 and a GuruFocus Value of $49.65. This indicates that Sezzle Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus using historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Sezzle Inc may consider the insider's recent transaction as part of their assessment of the stock, alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

