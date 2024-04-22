Asian Markets Set to Tumble After US Inflation Concerns

Following a Wall Street downturn triggered by persistent inflation fears in the US, Asian stock markets are expected to open lower. This anticipation has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve may delay interest rate cuts.

In a recent session marked by volatility, the S&P 500 saw a decline of over 1%, influenced heavily by a sell-off in technology giants such as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial), Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial), and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA, Financial). This was concurrent with a surge in bond yields, propelled by robust retail sales data, and fluctuations in oil prices due to geopolitical tensions.

The market's volatility was evident as the cost for one-month put options surged, indicating a growing concern among investors. This sentiment was mirrored by the VIX, Wall Street's volatility index, reaching its highest point this year. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both falling below their 50-day moving averages, a bearish outlook was suggested by analysts. Conversely, banks saw an uptick following an unexpected profit announcement by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS, Financial).

Amid these developments, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes jumped, signaling market anticipation of sustained higher interest rates. This comes as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM, Financial) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC, Financial) entered the US high-grade bond market, hinting at more bank bond sales following their earnings reports.

Oil prices saw a rebound, with West Texas Intermediate crude surpassing the $85 mark, amidst escalating Middle East tensions. Additionally, gold prices climbed, reflecting investor anxiety over these geopolitical developments.

The US retail sector outperformed expectations in March, with consumer demand remaining strong. This resilience poses a risk of entrenched inflation, challenging the Federal Reserve's efforts to manage economic growth and price stability.

Meanwhile, in Asia, China's cautious approach to monetary policy became evident as it withdrew cash from the banking system for the second month in a row, highlighting the challenges of balancing economic growth and currency stability.

Corporate news included significant developments such as job cuts at Tesla Inc. (TSLA, Financial) amid slowing demand, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT, Financial) winning a $17 billion missile interceptor contract, and M&T Bank Corp. (MTB, Financial) raising its net interest income forecast. Additionally, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL, Financial) faced increased scrutiny from its pilots' union over safety concerns, and Clearlake Capital Group made a renewed bid for Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB, Financial).

Looking ahead, key economic indicators and earnings reports are expected to influence market trends, with a focus on China's economic data, US housing and industrial production figures, and earnings from major banks and corporations.