Asian Markets Set to Tumble After US Inflation Concerns

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Following a Wall Street downturn triggered by persistent inflation fears in the US, Asian stock markets are expected to open lower. This anticipation has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve may delay interest rate cuts.

In a recent session marked by volatility, the S&P 500 saw a decline of over 1%, influenced heavily by a sell-off in technology giants such as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial), Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial), and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA, Financial). This was concurrent with a surge in bond yields, propelled by robust retail sales data, and fluctuations in oil prices due to geopolitical tensions.

The market's volatility was evident as the cost for one-month put options surged, indicating a growing concern among investors. This sentiment was mirrored by the VIX, Wall Street's volatility index, reaching its highest point this year. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both falling below their 50-day moving averages, a bearish outlook was suggested by analysts. Conversely, banks saw an uptick following an unexpected profit announcement by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS, Financial).

Amid these developments, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes jumped, signaling market anticipation of sustained higher interest rates. This comes as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM, Financial) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC, Financial) entered the US high-grade bond market, hinting at more bank bond sales following their earnings reports.

Oil prices saw a rebound, with West Texas Intermediate crude surpassing the $85 mark, amidst escalating Middle East tensions. Additionally, gold prices climbed, reflecting investor anxiety over these geopolitical developments.

The US retail sector outperformed expectations in March, with consumer demand remaining strong. This resilience poses a risk of entrenched inflation, challenging the Federal Reserve's efforts to manage economic growth and price stability.

Meanwhile, in Asia, China's cautious approach to monetary policy became evident as it withdrew cash from the banking system for the second month in a row, highlighting the challenges of balancing economic growth and currency stability.

Corporate news included significant developments such as job cuts at Tesla Inc. (TSLA, Financial) amid slowing demand, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT, Financial) winning a $17 billion missile interceptor contract, and M&T Bank Corp. (MTB, Financial) raising its net interest income forecast. Additionally, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL, Financial) faced increased scrutiny from its pilots' union over safety concerns, and Clearlake Capital Group made a renewed bid for Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB, Financial).

Looking ahead, key economic indicators and earnings reports are expected to influence market trends, with a focus on China's economic data, US housing and industrial production figures, and earnings from major banks and corporations.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.