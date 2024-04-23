Conagra Brands Inc (CAG, Financial) has recently shown a daily gain of 1.54% and a 3-month gain of 4.18%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.99. Investors are often on the lookout for stocks that offer good value, and a key question arises: is Conagra Brands modestly undervalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Conagra Brands, providing investors with insights into whether the stock is a hidden gem in the market.

Company Overview

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG, Financial) is a leading packaged food company, with a significant presence in the United States, where it generates over 90% of its revenue and profits. The company's portfolio includes popular frozen food brands such as Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Additionally, Conagra Brands offers a variety of snacks, shelf-stable staples, and refrigerated foods through well-known brands like Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, and others. The company primarily serves the U.S. retail channel, with a smaller portion of revenue coming from international markets and foodservice. Currently, Conagra Brands' stock price stands at $29.76, with a market cap of $14.20 billion. This valuation prompts a comparison with the GF Value, an estimation of the stock's fair value, to determine if the market has accurately priced the company's shares.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to estimate the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to the GF Value Line, Conagra Brands (CAG, Financial) is currently modestly undervalued. This suggests that the stock's market price is below what it should be based on these factors, indicating potential for higher future returns compared to its business growth.

Financial Strength Assessment

Investors should consider a company's financial strength to mitigate the risk of permanent capital loss. Conagra Brands' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01 is lower than 96.91% of its peers in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Despite this, the company's financial strength has been rated as fair, with a score of 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Conagra Brands has maintained profitability over the past decade, with a solid operating margin of 12.13%, ranking it better than 78.98% of its industry counterparts. The company's profitability score is a robust 7 out of 10. However, its growth metrics suggest some concerns, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 4.1%, which is below industry averages. Additionally, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -6.8%, indicating challenges ahead.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Key Indicator of Profitability

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is essential for assessing its profitability. Conagra Brands' ROIC of 5.3 is slightly above its WACC of 4.59, suggesting the company is generating adequate returns on its investments.

Conclusion

In summary, Conagra Brands (CAG, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued with fair financial health and profitability. However, its growth prospects may be less promising compared to industry peers. For a deeper understanding of Conagra Brands' financials, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

