Q4 2023 Digital Brands Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 15, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Digital Brands Group, Inc. fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce John McNamara, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



John McNamara - Digital Brands Group, Inc. - IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Digital Brands Group fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2023 ernings conference call and webcast. With us on the line from management is Chief Executive Officer, Hil Davis. Hil will begin the call with an overview of the quarter and the full year, and then we will open up the line for questions. As usual, we will remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including statements regarding, among other things, the company's business strategy and growth strategy, expressions,