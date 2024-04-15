Q2 2024 Numinus Wellness Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 15, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Numinus Wellness Inc's second-quarter fiscal 2024 results conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference call over to your host, Craig MacPhail. Please proceed.



Craig MacPhail Numinus Wellness Inc-IR



Thank you, Jael. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our fiscal second-quarter 2024 results call. Discussing Numinus's performance today are Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO; and Melony Valleau, Interim Chief Financial Officer.



The following discussion may include forward-looking statements that are based on certain expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual financial and operating results to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements are detailed in our MD&A for the quarter ended February 29, 2024, and in our other security filings available on SEDAR.



Numinus does not undertake to update or revise any