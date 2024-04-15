Q4 2023 Vuzix Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 15, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Vuzix's fourth-quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2023, financial results and business update conference call. (Operator instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



Now, I would like to turn the call over to Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations at Vuzix. Mr. McGregor, you may begin.



Ed McGregor - Vuzix Corp - Director, Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to the Vuzix's fourth-quarter and 2023 full year ending December 31 financial results and business update conference call. With us today are Vuzix's CEO, Paul Travers; and our CFO, Grant Russell.



Before I turn the call over to Paul, I'd like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session. Therefore, the company claims the protection of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements that are contained in the Private