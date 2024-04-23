Asian Markets Tumble Amid High Interest Rates and Geopolitical Strains

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Tuesday witnessed a significant downturn in Asian stock markets, highlighting the region's vulnerability amidst soaring interest rates and escalating geopolitical conflicts. This sharp decline has brought the MSCI Asia Pacific Index perilously close to negating its gains for the year 2024, with a drop of up to 2.2% - the largest since the previous August. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced a 1.2% reduction on Monday, though it remains 6.1% higher year-to-date.

Concerns are mounting among traders that the combination of sustained high borrowing costs, due to a robust US economy, and climbing oil prices could disproportionately impact Asia. This is compounded by the strength of the US dollar and the region's reliance on energy imports. Doubts regarding China's economic recovery, following a mixed set of data for the first quarter, have also tempered expectations for a rebound in Asian market earnings, which have lagged behind their counterparts in the US and Europe throughout 2023.

According to Manish Bhargava, a fund manager at Straits Investment Holdings in Singapore, Asia's import-dependent economies are especially at risk from a strengthening US dollar, a common consequence of Federal Reserve hawkishness. He pointed out that the region's stock market growth has been driven more by valuation increases rather than fundamental economic performance.

An analysis reveals that nearly all of the Asian stock gauge's progress over the past year is attributable to a 6.5% rise in valuations, with earnings estimates showing little to no change. This contrasts with the developed markets' MSCI World Index, which has seen over 6.5% growth in both valuations and earnings within the same timeframe.

While the Asian index is projected to report a 4.1% profit growth for the first quarter of 2024, marking the first increase in eight quarters, the future outlook remains uncertain. This is largely due to the Federal Reserve's indication of a slower pace in rate cuts, affecting the region's economic and market vulnerability, as noted by Tareck Horchani, head of prime brokerage dealing at Maybank Securities Pte.

Analysts from Morgan Stanley, including Chetan Ahya, suggest that the Fed's hesitation to lower rates may lead central banks in China, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Taiwan to delay their own rate reductions. Additionally, China's economic recovery is still in question after recent data indicated a faster-than-expected expansion in the first quarter, yet with weakening momentum as seen in March's retail sales and industrial output figures.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.