Market Alert: Potential Acceleration in US Stock Market Downturn, Citi Analysts Warn

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Strategists from Citigroup Inc. have issued a warning that any further declines in the US stock market could intensify due to investors liquidating their significant long futures positions.

In a recent analysis, it was highlighted that there exists $52 billion worth of long positions within the S&P 500, with a staggering 88% of these positions currently experiencing losses. Chris Montagu, a strategist at the firm, points out this could pose a considerable risk to the market's stability.

Montagu elaborated that while previous long unwinds in the S&P 500 were predominantly for profit-taking, the current long positions are, on average, showing a 0.8% loss. He cautioned that a negative shift in the market could trigger a swift and pronounced sell-off due to the volume of long positions already in the red.

Over the last two trading days, the US stock benchmark has seen a 2.6% drop, attributed to escalating Middle East tensions, uncertain interest rate paths, and mixed earnings reports.

Montagu also noted that investor flows suggest a trend of de-risking across various markets in anticipation of rising uncertainties. He warned that the existing long positions, which are marginally losing, could exacerbate any adverse reactions in the market.

Furthermore, Montagu mentioned that similar conditions are observed in the Euro Stoxx 50 futures, where remaining long positions are also marginally losing, indicating a critical juncture where further market sell-offs could lead to rapidly increasing losses.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.