Krungthai Card PCL's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health of Krungthai Card PCL

Krungthai Card PCL (KGTHY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on 2024-05-20, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-17. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Krungthai Card PCL's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Krungthai Card PCL Do?

Krungthai Card PCL is engaged in credit cards, personal loans, and other related businesses. The company's operations relate to a single business segment, which is the financial services business, and are carried out exclusively in Thailand.

A Glimpse at Krungthai Card PCL's Dividend History

Krungthai Card PCL has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2020. Dividends are currently distributed on a yearly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Krungthai Card PCL's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Krungthai Card PCL currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.85% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.98%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Krungthai Card PCL's annual dividend growth rate was 9.30%. Extending to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 13.60% per year. And over the past decade, Krungthai Card PCL's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 30.70%.

Based on Krungthai Card PCL's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Krungthai Card PCL stock as of today is approximately 5.39%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Krungthai Card PCL's dividend payout ratio is 0.41.

Krungthai Card PCL's profitability rank of 5 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggests fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its financial stability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Krungthai Card PCL's growth rank of 5 out of 10 indicates a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Krungthai Card PCL's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Krungthai Card PCL's revenue has increased by approximately 5.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 50.82% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Krungthai Card PCL's earnings have increased by approximately 11.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 52.43% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.70%, which outperforms approximately 54.36% of global competitors, speaks to its operational efficiency and profitability.

Next Steps

Considering Krungthai Card PCL's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, sensible payout ratio, fair profitability, and solid growth metrics, investors may find the company an attractive candidate for their dividend portfolios. While past performance is indicative, it's crucial to keep an eye on the company's financial health and market position to ensure that future dividends and growth prospects remain sustainable. For investors seeking to expand their dividend horizons, GuruFocus Premium offers the High Dividend Yield Screener as a valuable tool for discovering high-yielding investment opportunities.

