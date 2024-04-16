Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) Earnings Beat Quarterly Estimates, Showcases Robust Financial Health

Commerce Bancshares Inc Reports Earnings Per Share of $0.86, Exceeding Analyst Projections

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share: Reported at $0.86, surpassing the estimated $0.81.
  • Net Income: Achieved $112.7 million, exceeding the estimated $106.42 million.
  • Revenue: Total revenue reached $397.84 million, outperforming the estimated $390.36 million.
  • Net Interest Income: Grew slightly over the previous quarter to $249 million.
  • Non-Interest Income: Increased to $148.8 million, with trust fees growing by 12.7%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Improved to 61.7%, reflecting operational efficiency.
  • Return on Average Assets and Equity: Stood at 1.48% and 15.39% respectively, indicating strong profitability.
Article's Main Image

On April 16, 2024, Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH, Financial) released its 8-K filing, revealing a first-quarter earnings per share of $0.86, which is higher than the estimated $0.81. The company's net income for the quarter was $112.7 million, surpassing the analyst's expectation of $106.42 million, and total revenue was reported at $397.84 million, exceeding the forecast of $390.36 million.

Commerce Bancshares Inc., a $22 billion regional bank, offers a wide array of financial services including business and personal banking, wealth management, and financial planning. With over 200 locations in the central United States, Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, has a long-standing history of financial strength and customer service excellence.

The company's financial performance for the first quarter of 2024 reflects its fundamental strength and diversified business model, as noted by President and CEO John Kemper. Despite challenges such as elevated interest rates affecting bank balance sheets, Commerce Bancshares managed to grow its net interest income and expand its net interest margin by 16 basis points. The bank's focus on maintaining a high-quality deposit franchise has resulted in a minimal increase in interest-bearing deposit costs.

Commerce Bancshares Inc.'s financial achievements, such as the growth in non-interest income and trust fees, underscore the company's ability to generate revenue streams beyond traditional banking services. This diversification is crucial in the banking industry, where interest rate fluctuations can significantly impact earnings.

1780227387506716672.png

Key financial metrics from the income statement and balance sheet include:

"Our liquidity and capital levels remain robust, and credit performance remains excellent, with non-accrual loans at .03% of total loans, down from .05% from the first quarter of last year."

This statement, along with the reported efficiency ratio of 61.7%, return on average assets of 1.48%, and return on average equity of 15.39%, reflect the company's operational efficiency and profitability.

In summary, Commerce Bancshares Inc. has delivered a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2024, with key metrics such as net interest income, non-interest income, and trust fees showing significant growth. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and maintain a robust balance sheet amidst economic pressures demonstrates its resilience and strategic business approach.

For more detailed information on Commerce Bancshares Inc.'s financial results, investors and interested parties can refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Commerce Bancshares Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.