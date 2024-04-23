With the stock market's daily fluctuations, investors are constantly seeking to determine the true value of their investments. Lennar Corp (LEN, Financial), a major player in the United States homebuilding sector, has experienced a daily loss of 2.98% and a modest 3-month gain of 1.54%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 14.27, value investors are keen to understand whether Lennar stands as a modestly overvalued stock. This article delves into the valuation analysis of Lennar (LEN), guiding readers through the intricacies of its market position and financial health.

Company Introduction

Lennar Corp (LEN, Financial) is one of the largest public homebuilders in the United States, focusing on first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. The Miami-based company not only builds homes but also offers mortgage financing and related services through its financial-services segment. Additionally, Lennar is engaged in multifamily and single-family for rent construction and has made significant investments in various housing-related technology startups. When comparing Lennar's stock price of $151.48 to the GF Value, an estimated fair value of $127.66, investors are prompted to consider whether the current market price reflects the true worth of the company.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. According to this measure, Lennar (LEN, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. With a market cap of $41.70 billion and a current share price of $151.48, the stock's future return is likely to be lower than its business growth, considering its position above the GF Value Line.

Financial Strength

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to avoid the high risk of permanent capital loss. Lennar's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.2 ranks better than 71.7% of its peers in the Homebuilding & Construction industry, indicating a strong financial foundation. Overall, Lennar's financial strength is rated 8 out of 10, showcasing the company's robust financial position.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies are generally safer investments, and Lennar has shown consistent profitability over the past decade. With a 12-month revenue of $35.10 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $14.27, Lennar's operating margin of 15.77% ranks well within its industry, signifying strong profitability. Furthermore, the company's growth is impressive, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 18.5%, outperforming 77.23% of its industry counterparts. This growth is not just rapid but also profitable, adding substantial value for shareholders.

ROIC vs WACC

Evaluating a company's profitability also involves comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). A higher ROIC than WACC indicates value creation for shareholders. Lennar's ROIC over the past 12 months stands at 13.48, surpassing its WACC of 12.02, which suggests that the company is effectively generating cash flow relative to its invested capital.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lennar (LEN, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued based on the GF Value. However, the company's financial condition and profitability are strong, with growth rates that outshine many in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. For a deeper understanding of Lennar's financials, investors are encouraged to review its 30-Year Financials here.

