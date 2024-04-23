China's beef import market is experiencing a downturn due to a combination of slowed consumption and an increase in local beef production, impacting Brazil, its primary beef supplier significantly.

Recent statistics reveal a notable decrease in the value of China's beef imports for the first time since 2016, with prices dropping to their lowest in nearly three years. The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts a 4% decline in import volumes this year, marking an end to over a decade of consistent growth.

This situation underscores the vulnerability of relying heavily on a single market. Over half of Brazil's beef exports were destined for China last year, despite a temporary ban due to a mad cow disease outbreak. Efforts to diversify export markets by Brazilian meatpackers have yet to yield significant alternatives.

Leonardo Alencar, an analyst at XP Investimentos, comments on the heavy dependency on the Chinese market, noting its potential for significant impact on Brazil. This dependency has already been felt by major meatpackers, with Minerva SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA witnessing substantial declines in export revenue.

China's global meat trade share has seen a reduction from its peak in 2020, driven by an uptick in domestic production and an economic slowdown leading consumers to opt for less expensive protein sources. Fernando Galletti de Queiroz, CEO of Minerva, highlighted a shift away from cattle breeding towards increased heifer slaughtering.

Competition from Australia is further influencing the market, affecting the prices Chinese importers are willing to pay, as noted by JBS SA CEO Gilberto Tomazoni. However, analysts remain optimistic about the long-term prospects, expecting China to continue being a significant growth driver for Brazilian beef exports.

Recent approvals for an additional 24 Brazilian beef plants to export to China have been seen as a major advancement for Brazil's agribusiness, with expectations for Brazil's market share in China to potentially reach 60%. Despite efforts to find new markets, the vast Chinese market remains unparalleled in its potential for Brazilian exports.

Alcides Torres, founder of Scot Consultoria, emphasizes China's importance as a commercial partner, acknowledging the challenges in compensating for this market with exports to other destinations.