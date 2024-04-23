JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), a company specializing in software development tools, including software update management, has seen a significant insider sell transaction according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Technology Officer Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the company on April 12, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing. Yoav Landman has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 627,469 shares and making no purchases of JFrog Ltd stock during that period. The insider transaction history for JFrog Ltd shows a pattern of insider selling, with 87 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $38.7, giving the company a market cap of $4.085 billion. Regarding the company's valuation, with a share price of $38.7 and a GuruFocus Value of $35.55, JFrog Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

