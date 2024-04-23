The Bank of Montreal's CEO recently highlighted the unexpected robustness of the U.S. economy, particularly emphasizing California's pivotal role. This insight came as the bank has significantly increased its presence in the U.S. market.

During the annual shareholder meeting, CEO Darryl White pointed out the bank's strategic position to bridge the financial needs between the U.S. and Canadian markets amidst the evolving global economic landscape.

With the Bank of the West acquisition for $16.3 billion last year, BMO has solidified its stance as Canada’s third-largest bank by market cap, deriving approximately a third of its income from the U.S. This move marks the largest transaction in the history of Canadian banking.

White emphasized the critical nature of U.S.-Canada trade and investment for economic competitiveness, highlighting it as one of the world's most significant bilateral trade relationships. He noted the economic magnitude of the Great Lakes region alone, comparable to the world's third-largest economy, and underscored the substantial global influence of the North-South partnership when including California's economy.

The narrative also touched on the strategic expansion of Canadian banks into the U.S. and other global markets due to the saturated Canadian market at home.

Furthermore, White advised caution in the face of a prolonged high-interest rate environment, which could impact borrowing costs and demand. However, he also suggested that a shift towards easing rates might introduce a "new normal," distinct from the economic conditions observed over the past two decades.