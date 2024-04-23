Booking Holdings Inc CEO Glenn Fogel Sells Company Shares

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial), a leader in the online travel industry, provides services through its Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, KAYAK, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable brands. The company offers a wide range of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services to consumers and local partners in over 220 countries and territories through its six primary brands. According to a recent SEC Filing, CEO and President Glenn Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) on April 15, 2024. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with Glenn Fogel having sold a total of 19,129 shares and having made no purchases of the company's stock during this period. The insider transaction history for Booking Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 45 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Booking Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $3,534.10 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $118.497 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.40, which is above the industry median of 19.945 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.91, with a GF Value of $3,869.73, indicating that Booking Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

