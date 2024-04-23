Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH, Financial), a financial services company that operates through various segments including Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. COO Jeffrey Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company on April 15, 2024. Jeffrey Hurd has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 29,907 shares and making no purchase transactions. This latest transaction continues the trend observed within the company, where insider buys have been absent over the past year, with a total of 16 insider sells recorded in the same period. On the valuation front, Equitable Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $36.24 on the day of the insider's recent sell, bringing the company's market cap to $11.672 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.54, which is below the industry median of 11.88 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.91, with a GF Value of $39.70, indicating that Equitable Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. SEC Filing details the specifics of the transaction, providing transparency into the insider's trading activities. The insider trend and valuation images offer a visual representation of the company's insider transactions and current valuation status, respectively.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.