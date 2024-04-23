EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev Matthew Dolan Sells Shares of DexCom Inc (DXCM)

EVP Strategy and Corporate Development Matthew Dolan has sold 1,990 shares of DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. DexCom Inc, a medical device company, specializes in the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. These systems are designed to help patients manage their blood sugar levels by providing real-time glucose readings, alerts, and long-term glucose trend data, which can be critical for the effective management of diabetes. Matthew Dolan’s transaction was executed at an average price of $137.81 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $274,240.90. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,959 shares of DexCom Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. The insider transaction history at DexCom Inc over the past year indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been 52 insider sells and no insider buys during this period. 1780355624585031680.png Shares of DexCom Inc were trading at $137.81 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $52.63 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 104.21, which is above the industry median of 26.575 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, according to the GuruFocus Value, is at $158.95 per share, suggesting that DexCom Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87. 1780355689378639872.png The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sale by EVP Strategy and Corporate Development Matthew Dolan may be of interest as it provides insight into executive sentiment towards the company's stock valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
