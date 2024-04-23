TransDigm Group Inc (TDG, Financial), a leading global designer, producer, and supplier of highly engineered aerospace components, parts, and systems, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Co-Chief Operating Officer Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company on April 15, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1,233.10 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,699,300. Joel Reiss has a history of selling shares in the company; over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for TransDigm Group Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. In terms of valuation, TransDigm Group Inc's shares were trading at $1,233.10 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $68.0148 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 51.92, which is above both the industry median of 32.98 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that TransDigm Group Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $1,233.10 and a GF Value of $932.63, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.32. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sell by Co-COO Joel Reiss may be of interest as it contributes to the ongoing trend of insider sales at TransDigm Group Inc. The details of the transaction can be found in the SEC Filing.

