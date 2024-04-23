Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial), a company specializing in customer experience management, reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Marketing Officer Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the company on April 12, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, which can be accessed through this link. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 250,235 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at Sprinklr Inc, with a total of 72 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period. On the day of the sale, shares of Sprinklr Inc were trading at $11.66, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.098 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 63.00, which is above the industry median of 26.42 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 0.82, with a GF Value of $14.18, indicating that Sprinklr Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock valuation, investors and analysts can visit the company's profile on GuruFocus.

