Chief Administrative Officer Peter Fante of Verint Systems Inc (VRNT, Financial) has sold 6,244 shares of the company on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $30.09 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $187,862.96.

Verint Systems Inc is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions for customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. The company helps organizations make more informed, effective, and timely decisions by providing them with actionable intelligence.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,223 shares of Verint Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Peter Fante continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Verint Systems Inc were trading at $30.09, giving the company a market cap of $1.825 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 100.90, which is above both the industry median of 26.42 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, Verint Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The stock's valuation metrics and the recent insider selling activity may be of interest to investors monitoring insider trends and assessing the company's stock value.

