Asian Stock Index Poised to Wipe Out Yearly Gains Amid Rate Hike Fears

11 minutes ago
The benchmark for Asian stocks is on the verge of negating its yearly progress due to the dual pressures of sustained higher interest rates and escalating geopolitical tensions, leading to widespread losses throughout the region.

Concerns over enduring high interest rates and geopolitical strife have led to a downturn in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, which dipped by up to 0.4%. Sectors such as consumer discretionary and industrials were among the hardest hit. This decline is poised to bring the index below its year-end 2023 mark of 169.39, following signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that interest rate cuts might be further delayed than expected.

According to Homin Lee, a senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier, Asian markets are particularly susceptible to the adverse effects of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and swift changes in interest rate forecasts. This vulnerability stems from the region's reliance on low interest rates, significant energy imports, and external demand. Lee anticipates continued market volatility and advises a neutral stance.

The recalibration of expectations for Federal Reserve rates, a strengthening US dollar, heightened tensions in the Middle East, and China's sluggish economic recovery are all contributing to the challenges facing the Asian stock index. Despite an earlier gain of over 5% in 2024, these factors have prompted a retreat from high-performing chip stocks and Japanese equities as investors reduce their risk exposure.

On Tuesday, stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong exerted downward pressure on the regional benchmark following mixed economic reports. While the first quarter's gross domestic product growth exceeded expectations, retail sales and industrial production fell below forecasts.

Other regions are also experiencing volatility, as evidenced by the Australian stock benchmark, which briefly relinquished its 2024 gains, and South Korea's small-cap index, which nearly entered a technical correction before recovering on Wednesday.

