Apr 16, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Q1 Results 2024 Conference Call of Beiersdorf AG. (Operator Instructions) It's will be my pleasure to turn the conference over to Jens Geissler. Please go ahead, sir.
Jens GeiÃler - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR & Corporate Treasurer
Thank you, Francie, and welcome, everyone, to Beiersdorf's Q1 conference call. Our CEO, Vincent Warnery; and CFO, Astrid Hermann, are here with me this morning, and we would like to share Beiersdorf's business results of the first quarter 2024. We will start with the presentation and the business review, just some technical remarks before we get going. (Operator Instructions)
And with that, I will now hand over to Vincent.
Vincent Warnery - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board
Thank you, Jens, and good morning to all of you. Welcome to today's conference call regarding our business performance in the first
Q1 2024 Beiersdorf AG Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 16, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...