Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial), a global leader in digital interactive entertainment, develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. EA has a broad portfolio of brands that includes well-known titles such as FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, and Madden NFL. According to a recent SEC Filing, Jacob Schatz, the Chief Legal Officer of Electronic Arts Inc (EA), sold 1,000 shares of the company on April 15, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $128.21 per share, resulting in a total value of $128,210. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts Inc (EA) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company reveals a pattern of 52 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stands at $33.84 billion, with the stock trading at $128.21 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 31.88, which is above the industry median of 21.32 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $143.53, Electronic Arts Inc (EA) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

