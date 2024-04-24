Telekom Deutsche, a Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), has sold 512,109 shares of the company on April 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. T-Mobile US Inc is a major wireless network operator in the United States. The company provides wireless voice, messaging, and data services in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands. The company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to millions of customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 13,262,166 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at T-Mobile US Inc, with a total of 53 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $159.99, giving the company a market capitalization of $189.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 23.06, which is above the industry median of 16.38 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, with a GF Value of $144.31, indicating that T-Mobile US Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

