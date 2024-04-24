Rambus Inc President and CEO Luc Seraphin Sells Company Shares

Rambus Inc (RMBS, Financial), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Luc Seraphin, the President and CEO of Rambus Inc, sold 5,530 shares of the company on April 16, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $58.66, resulting in a total value of $324,369.80.

Over the past year, Luc Seraphin has been active in the market, selling a total of 150,086 shares of Rambus Inc, while not purchasing any shares. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Rambus Inc shares were trading at $58.66, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.371 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.57, which is lower than the industry median of 31.62 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Rambus Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued in comparison to its intrinsic value of $45.57. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling pattern within the company, providing investors with a visual representation of insider transactions over time.

The GF Value image offers a perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its calculated intrinsic value.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance, investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the SEC filing through the provided link: SEC Filing.

