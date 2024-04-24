John Mullen, President & Chief Revenue Officer of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial), has sold 1,350 shares of the company on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $111.35 per share, resulting in a total value of $150,322.50. Guidewire Software Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. Its services include core processing, data and analytics, and digital engagement to help insurers adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,442 shares of Guidewire Software Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period. The market capitalization of Guidewire Software Inc stands at $9.108 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. With the stock trading at $111.35 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $100.15, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For more information on insider trades at Guidewire Software Inc, interested parties can view the full SEC filing through the provided link. SEC Filing

