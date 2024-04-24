Wayfair Inc (W) Chief Commercial Officer Jon Blotner Sells 4,144 Shares

On April 15, 2024, Chief Commercial Officer Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of Wayfair Inc (W, Financial) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $60.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $250,755.28.

Wayfair Inc is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods. The company offers a vast selection of items across various styles and price points, catering to a wide demographic of customers through its online platform.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,113 shares of Wayfair Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 56 insider sells for the company.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, Wayfair Inc had a market capitalization of $6.665 billion, with the stock trading at $60.52. This price is closely aligned with the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $59.34, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as forecasted by analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at Wayfair Inc, including the Chief Commercial Officer, may be a point of consideration for current and potential shareholders.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

