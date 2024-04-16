Apr 16, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Presentation

Apr 16, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Mark Smith

Billington Holdings PLC - CEO

* Trevor Taylor

Billington Holdings PLC - CFO



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Billington Holdings PLC investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. Questions are encouraged and can be submitted anytime by the Q&A tab situated around the right hand corner of your screen. Just simply type in your questions and press send.



The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company can review all the questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. Before we begin, I'd like to let the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Mark Smith, CEO. Good afternoon to you, sir.



Mark Smith - Billington Holdings PLC - CEO



Good afternoon.



Trevor Taylor