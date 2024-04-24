Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC, Financial), an ultra-low-cost carrier, has experienced a significant fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a current price of $6.85, the company's stock has seen a notable decline of 11.70% over the past week. However, looking at a broader time frame, Frontier's stock has gained an impressive 41.39% over the past three months. Despite this growth, the GF Value of $16.09 suggests caution, as the current and past GF Valuation both indicate a Possible Value Trap, advising investors to think twice before making a move.

Introduction to Frontier Group Holdings Inc

Frontier Group Holdings Inc operates in the transportation industry, specifically as an ultra-low-cost carrier. The company prides itself on its "Low Fares Done Right" philosophy, managing a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. These aircraft are designed for efficiency, contributing to Frontier's status as one of the most fuel-efficient airlines in the U.S. The company's business model is streamlined into a single unit that focuses on providing affordable air transportation for passengers.

Assessing Frontier's Profitability

Frontier's Profitability Rank stands at 5/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability relative to other companies. The airline's operating margin is currently at -0.06%, which is better than 16.03% of 973 companies in the same sector. In terms of return on equity (ROE), Frontier has a rate of -2.11%, surpassing 13.89% of its peers. The return on assets (ROA) is -0.23%, which is more favorable than 18.37% of competitors. Additionally, the return on invested capital (ROIC) is at 0.01%, outperforming 18.18% of similar companies. Over the past decade, Frontier has managed to be profitable for five years, which is better than 26.85% of 957 companies in the industry.

Growth Trajectory of Frontier Group Holdings

Frontier's Growth Rank is an impressive 9/10, reflecting the company's strong expansion in terms of revenue and profitability. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 41.00%, which is higher than 91.75% of 921 companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 11.40%, outpacing 78.29% of 852 companies. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 13.90%, which is more optimistic than 84.73% of 275 companies.

Key Shareholders in Frontier Group Holdings

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the leading shareholder in Frontier, holding 113,200 shares, which translates to a 0.05% stake in the company. This investment reflects confidence from a significant institutional investor, which can be an important factor for individual investors to consider.

Frontier's Competitive Landscape

When comparing Frontier to its competitors, it's clear that the company holds a substantial market cap advantage. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY, Financial) has a market cap of $779.114 million, Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT, Financial) is valued at $1.13 billion, and Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG, Financial) stands at $836.812 million. Frontier's larger market cap suggests a stronger position within the industry, potentially offering a more stable investment opportunity.

Conclusion: Evaluating Frontier's Market Position

In summary, Frontier Group Holdings Inc's stock performance has been a mixed bag, with a recent downturn but a significant gain over the last quarter. The company's valuation, as indicated by the GF Value, suggests that investors should be cautious and consider the potential of a value trap. Frontier's profitability metrics, while not leading the industry, show resilience in a competitive market. The company's growth rates are robust, indicating a strong trajectory for future revenue expansion. With a solid shareholder base and a competitive market cap, Frontier is positioned as a noteworthy player in the ultra-low-cost carrier space. However, investors should weigh these factors carefully against the broader industry trends and Frontier's current valuation before making investment decisions.

