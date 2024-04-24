What's Driving Inspire Medical Systems Inc's Surprising 24% Stock Rally?

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock price movements. The company's market capitalization stands at a robust $7.08 billion, with the current stock price at $233.77. Over the past week, INSP has experienced a slight dip of 3.42%, yet this short-term loss is overshadowed by a significant gain of 23.64% over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently Significantly Undervalued with a GF Value of $459.02. This is a stark contrast to the valuation three months ago, which suggested investors should Think Twice, as it was considered a Possible Value Trap.

Introduction to Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Inc, operating within the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, is a medical technology company that specializes in developing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship product, the Inspire system, is a neurostimulation technology that offers a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. With a primary market in the United States and an expanding presence in Europe, Inspire Medical Systems has established itself as a leader in its field. 1780616257415049216.png

Assessing Profitability

Despite its innovative product line and market presence, Inspire Medical Systems' Profitability Rank is relatively low at 3/10. The company's Operating Margin is currently at -6.45%, which is better than 43.14% of its industry peers. When it comes to return on equity, INSP's ROE is at -4.00%, surpassing 45.21% of competitors. The ROA stands at -3.44%, which is also better than 47.17% of the industry. However, the ROIC is at a concerning -48.15%, although it still outperforms 26.27% of industry peers. 1780616274200653824.png

Growth Trajectory

On the growth front, Inspire Medical Systems shines with a perfect Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is an impressive 68.90%, placing it in the top percentile of the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share also stands strong at 49.40%. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 22.23%, which is better than 82.73% of the industry. Earnings growth also looks promising, with a 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 31.00% and a 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 9.80%. The future EPS Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at a stellar 54.10%, placing INSP in the top percentile for future earnings growth. 1780616292223578112.png

Notable Shareholders

Among the notable investors in Inspire Medical Systems, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds a significant stake with 1,229,879 shares, accounting for 4.17% of the company's shares. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 473,195 shares, representing 1.6% of the share percentage. Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) also has a vested interest with 211,000 shares, making up 0.71% of the shares.

Competitive Landscape

When comparing Inspire Medical Systems to its competitors, Masimo Corp (MASI, Financial) has a slightly higher market cap of $7.24 billion. QuidelOrtho Corp (QDEL, Financial) and Inari Medical Inc (NARI, Financial) have market caps of $2.64 billion and $2.23 billion, respectively, indicating a diverse range of company sizes within the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inspire Medical Systems Inc presents an intriguing case for investors. The company's current valuation status suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued, offering potential for future gains. While profitability metrics indicate room for improvement, the company's exceptional growth prospects, particularly in revenue and earnings, paint a promising picture. A comparative analysis with competitors shows that INSP holds its own in a competitive market. With a strong growth trajectory and the backing of notable investors, Inspire Medical Systems Inc's stock performance and future outlook appear optimistic for value investors seeking long-term growth opportunities.

