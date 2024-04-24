United Airlines (UAL, Financial) recently showcased its resilience and robust demand across its service spectrum, delivering impressive Q1 results and projecting even stronger performance for Q2. This comes in the wake of Delta Air Lines' (DAL, Financial) own strong earnings report, further dispelling concerns over travel demand. Despite the financial drag caused by the grounding of Boeing's (BA, Financial) 737 MAX-9, which impacted earnings by approximately $200 million, United's overall business strength was undeniable.

Key highlights include:

UAL's Q1 revenue soared by 10.1% year-over-year to $11.3 billion, with domestic revenue up 6.6% and international revenue surging by 16%.

Despite the industry's concerns over potential revenue dips due to added capacity, United reported a 0.6% increase in TRASM (Total Revenue per Available Seat Mile), even as its capacity grew by 9.1%.

Cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (CASM-ex) rose by 4.7%, aligning with expectations. Future costs may decrease as some pilots take unpaid leave and aircraft deliveries are delayed.

United has adjusted its aircraft delivery expectations for 2024 to 61 narrowbody and five widebody aircraft, down from the 101 narrowbodies initially planned, due to manufacturing delays at Boeing.

The grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX-9 posed a significant challenge, yet United Airlines managed to turn in a stellar performance, buoyed by strong travel demand, strategic capacity increases, and effective pricing strategies. This performance underscores the airline's ability to navigate through industry headwinds successfully.